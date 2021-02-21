Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total value of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,120,590.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $2,341,600.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,259,464.92.

Shares of MRNA opened at $174.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.11.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

