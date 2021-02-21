Stifel Nicolaus Boosts WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to $13.50

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLYYF. Desjardins cut WELL Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of WLYYF stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

