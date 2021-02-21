Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Harmonic Call Options (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,357% compared to the average daily volume of 158 call options.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $762.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,635.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock valued at $887,136. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmonic by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

