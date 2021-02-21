Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Vaccinex Call Options (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 20,915 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,070% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCNX. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.86. Vaccinex has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.