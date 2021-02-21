Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $340,000 Holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

