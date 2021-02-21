Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AM. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $8.03 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.32%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 98.40%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

