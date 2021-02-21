Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

A opened at $126.87 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

