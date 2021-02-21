Strategem Capital (CVE:SGE) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Strategem Capital Co. (CVE:SGE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$2.30, but opened at C$2.11. Strategem Capital shares last traded at C$2.11, with a volume of 4,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.12 million and a PE ratio of 36.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.01.

Strategem Capital Company Profile (CVE:SGE)

Strategem Capital Corporation, a merchant bank, invests in securities, mutual funds, government treasury issues, and real estate or other related opportunities in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dexton Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Strategem Capital Corporation in November 2001.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.