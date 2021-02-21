Strategic Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. It is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. The company's product pipeline includes Ampion, which is in phase III clinical trial, is an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

