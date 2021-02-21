Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $9.75. Subaru shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 72,097 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Subaru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts forecast that Subaru Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

