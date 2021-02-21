Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,676 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,002 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 54,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.