Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 425,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 582.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 83,924 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ceridian HCM by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,203.03 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

