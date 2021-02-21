Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $41.37 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $41,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $93.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $119.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.