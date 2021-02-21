Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $49.82 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 145,719 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $49,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $1,280,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 191.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.