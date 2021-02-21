Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,238 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.62% of Fate Therapeutics worth $48,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FATE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $57.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

FATE stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $121.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.88.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,651 shares of company stock worth $25,943,119. 21.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.