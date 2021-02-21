Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $48 Million in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,213,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in Agora by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $17,802,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $13,637,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Agora by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Agora from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $98.08 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.19.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.