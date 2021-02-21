Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 246,125 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,732,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246,125 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $38,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 7,541.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,701,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after buying an additional 3,652,788 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,074,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,415,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,766,000 after buying an additional 1,060,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,130,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,227,000 after buying an additional 675,956 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Western Union by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,992,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 574,920 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

