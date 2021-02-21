SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Raised to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SunPower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SunPower by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.