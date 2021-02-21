Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.82.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $3,358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,156 shares in the company, valued at $119,418,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,283,383 shares of company stock worth $89,150,993. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 46.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,922,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,493. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,712.93 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.