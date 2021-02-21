Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,947.00 or 0.03383672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00027685 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,459,384 coins and its circulating supply is 308,169,698 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.