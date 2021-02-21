Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) (TSE:SPB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. CIBC cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.31.

Shares of SPB opened at C$13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 32.06. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.97 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

Superior Plus Corp. (SPB.TO) Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

