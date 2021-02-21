SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $17.60 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.24 billion and $1.23 billion worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for $17.60 or 0.00030691 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00059927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.53 or 0.00766255 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00043715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00058695 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018430 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00040541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.24 or 0.04615089 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 196,732,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.