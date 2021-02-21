Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $56.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.22.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

LSCC stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,404 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,827,000 after acquiring an additional 387,505 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,157,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,040,000.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.