SVB Leerink Raises Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $180.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.04) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EXAS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS opened at $147.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after buying an additional 1,156,192 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,588,000 after buying an additional 1,209,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,149,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,264,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.