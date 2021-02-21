SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Sells $461,844.72 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alexander J. Lurie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 11th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $829,024.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 200 shares of SVMK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $5,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,395 shares of SVMK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $459,060.00.

Shares of SVMK opened at $21.82 on Friday. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded SVMK from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in SVMK by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

