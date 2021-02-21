Swiss National Bank Has $27.08 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Robert Half International worth $27,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Robert Half International by 786.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

