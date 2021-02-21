Swiss National Bank Has $32.78 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,867,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $32,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,276,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 779,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJR opened at $17.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on SJR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

