Swiss National Bank Invests $30.80 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 226,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,804,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $12,105,000. 25.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $191.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.08.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.