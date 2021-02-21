Swiss National Bank Sells 3,700 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of IPG Photonics worth $31,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.45.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,542.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,001 over the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $234.56 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.63.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

