Swiss National Bank Sells 500 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.33% of AMERCO worth $29,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $536.01 on Friday. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $546.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $405.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $428.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,673,988.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,958. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.