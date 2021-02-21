Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,526,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,383,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LUMN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

