Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SYKE stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

