Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €108.93 ($128.16).

Shares of FRA:SY1 opened at €101.05 ($118.88) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €109.56. Symrise AG has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

