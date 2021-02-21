TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.60.

TechTarget stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TechTarget by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 24,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 184,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

