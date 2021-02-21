Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to $32.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research raised Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

Shares of TECK opened at $23.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,040,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teck Resources by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after buying an additional 448,151 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 395.4% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 2,614,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

