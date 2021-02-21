Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

TGP opened at $13.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.