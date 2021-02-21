Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

Get Telos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Telos from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

TLS opened at $35.59 on Friday. Telos has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $12,757,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.