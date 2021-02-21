Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. (TGG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. (ASX:TGG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.10.

Get Templeton Global Growth Fund alerts:

Templeton Global Growth Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Global Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.