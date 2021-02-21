TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) PT Raised to C$10.00

TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) (TSE:TGO) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TGO. Cormark upped their target price on TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.40 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TGO stock opened at C$7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.77, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. TeraGo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.43. The firm has a market cap of C$121.36 million and a P/E ratio of -14.78.

About TeraGo Inc. (TGO.TO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet Protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

