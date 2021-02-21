Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.04 Million Stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $14.59.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GT. Nomura downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.59.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.