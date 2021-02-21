Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.07 Million Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.