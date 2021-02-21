Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,399 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 330.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $24.26.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vishay Intertechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

