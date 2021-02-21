Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $93.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $102.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.