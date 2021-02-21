The Buckle, Inc. Shares Climb 0% Following Same Store Sales Report (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same-store sales rose 17.9% during the month of January. The Buckle’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $430,611.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Buckle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $719,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $1,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Buckle by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Buckle by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 111,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

