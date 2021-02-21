The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $42.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target increased by Stephens from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of CAKE opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $57.20.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $10,681,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

