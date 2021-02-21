The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 126.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of The Chemours worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.95 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.