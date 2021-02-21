The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,243 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.21% of The First of Long Island worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 63,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 58.2% during the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other The First of Long Island news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Insiders sold 7,985 shares of company stock worth $142,180 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLIC stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.