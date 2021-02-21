The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,680.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $1,225.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,288.67.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,232.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,078.78. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shopify will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Shopify by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

