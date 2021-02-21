The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Trading 6.7% Higher

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) shares traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. 1,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered The Gym Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03.

About The Gym Group (OTCMKTS:GYYMF)

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

