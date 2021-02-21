The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) PT Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IPG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 161.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

